John Kasich rallies supporters at Toledo campaign stop

Presidential politics made its first stop of the year in Toledo on Sunday night.

The candidate was a familiar face.

Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich rolled into town eight days before the big Ohio primary.

The event was held at the SeaGate Convention Centre.

Mr. Kasich came back to his home state hoping to scoop up the 66 delegates in the winner-take-all March 15th primary.

He needs help too.

Mr. Kasich has only received 34 of the 845 delegates awarded so far but will not withdraw from the race.

"I betcha the 21st Century will be absolutely the greatest century that America has ever had because we will re-ignite the country and get our mojo back," said Mr. Kasich.

Mr. Kasich believes he can turn around the country the way he's turned around Ohio.

You win with record, vision and teams.

The whole country, he says, will pay close attention to the results of the Ohio primary.

"No matter what happens in politics, the geographic center of American politics is the rounds on the ends and the 'hi' in the middle," said Kasich.

But Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has won 378 delegates.

In his words, Mr. Kasich plans to run all the way through the tape.

"And after we win Ohio it's gonna be a whole new ballgame. You can feel the momentum. Things are working. Just keep pluggin' and keep working hard," said Mr. Kasich.

Unlike Mr. Trump. Mr. Kasich says he's not into name calling.

He'd rather stress his accomplishments as governor than mudslinging.

"And I think what people want to know once it settles down is you can fix it and why should I believe you. We're gonna stay patient," said Mr. Kasich.

The next stop for Mr. Kasich is Michigan, home of another critical primary on Tuesday.

He'll appear at 9:00 AM Monday at Monroe County Community College.

