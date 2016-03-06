I-75 NB reopens following overnight crash

The victim, who was cut off by another driver, walked away with minor injuries. (Source: WTOL)

A crash that happened around 2 a.m. closed lanes on NB I-75 at South Avenue.

All lanes were reopened after the accident was cleared.

Police report that the crash happened when one driver was cut off by another.

The victim over-corrected and flipped her car.

Both persons involved walked away from the accident with minor injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

