Competitors enjoy being part of club at BGSU figure skating event

It's athletic but at the same time artistic and graceful.

Some of the best collegiate figure skaters are competing in Bowling Green this weekend in a major tournament.

The Bowling Green State University Figure Skating club is hosting the Falcon Invitational Intercollegiate competition.

One hundred forty skaters from fifteen school are strutting their stuff at the BGSU Ice Arena.

"It makes me feel very pretty and I can express myself. So it's challenging and there's also that mental aspect," said Catherine Longo of the Miami University Skating Club.

This is one of three Midwest events.

The top three teams go to nationals.

"Because it's just really fun to be together as a team and experience skating together," said Calli Ragotvy of the BGSU Skating Club.

But most of all it's a friendly competition.

"We've all very supportive of each other. I have friends that are on different teams and so obviously when they go out and skate I like to support them and root for them. But if they're skating against someone from my team, I'm going to root for my team," said Katie Logsdon of the BGSU Skating Club.

Club skating is a growing sport across the country.

Judges say they're just looking for basic skating qualities like flow.

"All the double and triple jumps are exciting but without the skating part of it, it's useless," said judge Jary Crandall.

And who knows.

Maybe it's possible there could be a future Olympian out there this weekend because of a school's club sport.

