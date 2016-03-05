Bedford Twp. motel standoff ends with man taken to hospital

A standoff at a Bedford Twp. motel is over after a man barricaded himself in his room.

The Monroe County Sheriff says that around 4 p.m. the Perrysburg Twp. Police Department notified them that a 42-year-old man from the Toledo area had stolen a rifle and was believed to be in Bedford Twp. and contemplating suicide.

Police found the man at the Deluxe Inn on Telegraph Rd., just north of the Ohio border.

According to police, when they made contact with the man, he had a .22 caliber rifle held to his head and was threatening suicide.

Negotiators from Monroe County tried to get the man to put down his weapon but weren't able to stop him from using the rifle in an attempt on his own life.

The man was taken to St. Vincent's Mercy Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

