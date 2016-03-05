All clear given after Whitehouse nursing home bomb threat

Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat at the Whitehouse Country Manor Nursing Home on Waterville St. on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Whitehouse Police Dept. an unknown caller told an employee of the facility that there was a bomb on the premises.

According to Whitehouse Police, the threat forced some residents of the home to be evacuated to Hope United Methodist Church while police searched for a bomb.

Police searched the facility, with help from the Toledo Police Dept. K9 unit, and say no device was found.

The scene was cleared at 5:50 and people were allowed to return to the facility.

The incident remains under investigation but police say they have no leads at this time.

