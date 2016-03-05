Toledo makes list of 100 Best Places to Live

A boat on the Maumee River against the Toledo skyline. (Source: Elizabeth Xu)

Toledo is ranked No. 75 in an analysis done by U.S. News that based their findings on quality of life, job market, value of living in the city and people's desire to live in the city.

Toledo averaged 6.2 out of 10 points overall.

Although transportation is overwhelmingly by car - 93 percent - the average commute came under the national average at 20.3 minutes compared to 25.5. minutes. What are you doing with all that extra time?

TARTA, the main alternative method of transportation, serves 5 million people but not every neighborhood.

Big attractions were highlighted as entertainment and family-friendly venues. Among them: Imagination Station, Toledo MetroParks, Toledo Zoo, Toledo Museum of Art and the Huntington Center were mentioned. Also attractive to families was the high quality of schools in the suburbs.

Even with the hustle and bustle the downtown area can bring, the U.S. News analysis reported the same sites can be empty after the traditional work week or between bigger events.

Houses in Toledo, Ohio cost approximately $100,000 less than the national average in proportion to a city-wide average of $41,740 annual income per average salary.

The report points to a diverse cultural heritage still celebrated today with the African American, German-American, Polish and Greek festivals. It also illustrates the economically diverse quality suggesting nearly 30 percent of people live in poverty here.

Almost half of Toledo's residents identify with a religion, the most dominant choices being Catholic and other forms of Christianity. Judaism and Islam were also mentioned in the analysis.

The city, politically speaking, is said "to lean left."

The average age of the people who live in Toledo is 37.2 years old with the second largest demographic being of ages 45-64. The premier age group is under 18 years old (24 percent) and the smallest group ranges from ages 20-24.

Home to a namesake university, the article states that because of the population, 608,847 metro population, Toledo is more of a city with a university rather than a college town. It was noted, however, that many people reside in the area because of employment or education provided by the University of Toledo.

Married and single people are almost at a tie. Single people in the city of Toledo make up 53.4 percent of the population, while married folk comprise 46.6. percent.

Other interesting statistics:

Seasonal temperatures are slightly higher on average in the fall than spring (52.6 degrees: 48.9 degrees).

The slogan "You will do better in Toledo" on signs around the city was resurrected from 1913.

Youngstown, Ohio was ranked closest in Ohio cities on the list at No. 77 in the U.S. News report.

Other places that made the list from the Buckeye State:

At the very top of the list was Denver, Colorado followed by Austin, Texas where "50 people move every day."

