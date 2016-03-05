Oregon police and EMS cut woman out of flipped car

Oregon police and EMS report they had to cut a woman out of a flipped car overnight.

Authorities say she fell asleep at the wheel and over-corrected when she awoke which led to the car flipping onto its side.

This happened along Brown Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hospital personnel say she will recover.

