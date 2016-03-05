Car slams into moving train in north Toledo

A car was smashed under a train in an accident in north Toledo overnight. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police are searching for the cause of an accident that occurred between a car and a train overnight in north Toledo.

The accident happened on New York Avenue and Joseph Street around midnight.

Police report a car slammed into a moving train and was smashed underneath it.

Officers on scene could not provide any additional details on the accident or the condition of the driver.

WTOL will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

