Armed robbery of gas station reported by Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Detectives in Monroe County are searching for this man who robbed a cashier at gunpoint around 4 a.m. Saturday. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning at a gas station in Berlin Township, Michigan.

According to a press release, a man entered the Newport Travel Center - Marathon Gas Station at 3270 Newport Road around 4 a.m. and approached the cashier to make a purchase.

When the cashier opened the drawer he drew a gun and demanded the money in the register. He left with an unknown amount of cash and possibly fled in a red or maroon SUV or Ford Explorer.

The suspect is described as a white male of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Witnesses thought he looked to be around 30 years old. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

