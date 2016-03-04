TARTA to reduce number of buses used by TPS

TARTA is reducing the number of buses it provides to transport Toledo Public School students.

Bus System GM Jim Gee says 10 fewer buses will operate on the morning and afternoon school routes, which will result in a savings to TPS of $8,900 per day.

Gee says the change begins April 1.

TPS resumed student bus service in the Fall, following five years of very limited bus transportation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.