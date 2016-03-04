Clinton, Cruz supporters begin local campaigns in Toledo

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's Toledo campaign headquarters are now open at 4641 West Bancroft Street.

Volunteers will gather here for phone banks and discuss what to say during a door-to-door grassroots campaign. Their message?

"Hillary's experience and leadership as a senator from New York and Secretary of State is second to none. Her vision for the country is absolutely amazing and we're very proud to support her," said volunteer Broke Zuniga.

But Clinton supporters were not the only ones meeting for the first time Friday night. Across town, Ted Cruz supporters planned campaign strategy for Ohio's March 15 Presidential primary. They don't have campaign headquarters, but met Friday at a local restaurant. They'll hit the streets and use the phones with a message appearing on yard signs of "Choose Cruz."

They believe the Republican Texas senator can unite conservative voters and win the primary.

"Senator Cruz is a good constitutional candidate. He believes in smaller government. He supports smaller government. His actions indicate he's going to do what he says he's going to do," said volunteer John McAvoy.

Meanwhile, both the Clinton and Cruz campaigns expect Northwest Ohio visits from their candidates between now and primary day.

