NB I-75 at I-280 reopens after crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NB I-75 at I-280 reopens after crash

(Source: ODOT) (Source: ODOT)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A crash involving a semi and car closed northbound I-75 at I-280 Friday for about an hour. 

No injuries were reported. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly