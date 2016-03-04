Hensville collaborates with local bar for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

For the last 10 years, Huron Street has been the Downtown destination for Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.

The Mud Hens are hoping that the new Hensville will spread out the celebration to St. Clair Street as well.

This year marks the 10th anniversary for the Shamrock'n St. Patty's Day event at the Blarney on Huron Street.

The continuous success of the event gave the Mud Hens the idea to tie the celebration in with the grand opening of Hensville.

March 17 is the grand opening event for the new rooftop venue High Five, featuring live music and drinks.

Organizers say they don't see the Blarney's event as competition, but as a collaboration to continue transforming Downtown Toledo into a true entertainment district.

"We met with The Blarney way before we were opening on St. Patrick's Day, and we told them, 'How do we get instead of 8,000 people coming downtown, how about 15 - 20,000 people downtown?' We've got great venues already, and downtown should be the destination," said Mike Keedy, Director of Events and Entertainment for the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Hensville St. Patrick's Day event is $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

