BGSU student arrested after chase with police

A Bowling Green State University student is in trouble, after leading police on a chase Thursday.

Police say what started as speeding, turned into so much more.

They say Jacob Dallas was driving about 20 miles over the posted speed limit, when an officer tried to stop him. He took off, but was eventually caught after crashing near railroad tracks.

When the officer searched his vehicle, he found a container with marijuana, a pipe, digital scale, and over $100 in cash, along with other paraphernalia.

“Drugs are a big problem in all communities, as well as BG, we're no exception. And marijuana and heroin tend to be the drugs of choice. So circumstances like this just shows officers in the community that a simple traffic stop for someone speeding can turn into much more. And in this case, obviously, we were able to take a trafficker off the street,” said Major Justin White.

Dallas is now being held in the Wood County Justice Center for several drug charges, as well as fleeing and eluding.

