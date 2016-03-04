Local woman suffers severe medical complications from Essure

A local woman is speaking out after suffering serious health issues from taking the birth control Essure.

Essure was issued a black box warning from the FDA on Thursday along with a risk assessment study to be put in place.

Tanya Scarberry, 36, says her doctors told her that Essure was the safest non-surgical option. She also says that she was not told about the pros and cons that came along with it.

“Within three months of having it in, I gained 100 pounds. My teeth started falling out; my hair falls out all the time in the shower,” said Scarberry.

There have been 5,000 grievances filed with the FDA against Essure for issues such as miscarriages and stillbirths.

“The doctors made it seem like it was in my head, like it couldn’t have been from there,” said Scarberry.

Scarberry had the birth control removed and still has medical problems from it.

Scarberry says she wanted permanent birth control through a tubectomy, but her doctors pushed Essure saying it was the best alternative. Even after having Essure removed, Scarberry is still having medical problems.

A hysterectomy, sinus repair, and teeth removal are among the surgeries Scarberry has underwent. She is currently waiting on bladder surgery.

Scarberry also now suffers from autoimmune disease and depression. Scarberry says she does not recommend Essure to anyone. She wishes she could go back in time to her life before Essure.

“It was perfect compared to what I’m going through now,” said Scarberry.

The device has caused more than just health consequences.

“I've lost jobs from this...I don't work right now. I'm a stay at home mom,” said Scarberry, a mother of two.

When asked what her message would be to other women considering Essure, Scarberry says she would “never recommend it, not even on my worst enemy.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.