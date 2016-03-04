City of Maumee holds forum on raising legal smoking age

The legal smoking age is a big topic in the city of Maumee and Friday the Code Committee heard from the public about the issue.

Maumee City Council members took comments from the public on the action to potentially change the age in the city from 18 to 21 for Tobacco purchases.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and the committee recommended that more discussion needs to happen before the issue is taken before the entire council for a vote.

Folks in favor of the change say this is a public health issue.

"The health of our kids is way more important than any money that would be impacted by this. especially health care dollars that could be saved by this in the future. A few years down the road, we save money through fewer heart attacks, fewer deaths," said Mallory Rinckey, University of Toledo Public Health Student.

While those opposed say this is going to impact the city's economy.

"Passing fell good legislation such as this is not going to solve the problem in anyway, shape or form. Kids will find a way to get cigarettes just as they've found a way in the schools to get heroin," said Bill Nau of the Cigar Affair in Maumee.

The next meeting date will be decided sometime next week.

