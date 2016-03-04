Watch out for scammers calling, targeting elderly

If you have an elderly person in your life, police want you to listen up.

WTOL 11 has told you about granny scams before. Unfortunately, there has been another victim in our area.

Lieutenant Joe Heffernan says there are more victims out there then they will ever know about. That is because many times those who fall for the scams are too embarrassed to report it.

"No law enforcement agency is going to call you up soliciting for money to try to get someone out of jail. Law enforcement agencies do not operate like that. It should be an automatic red flag this is a scam. If you are concerned and want to know if it is real or not, that is something we would be glad to do," said Heffernan.

Police also warn people to think twice before posting on social media. They say it's sometimes posts of grand kids and other relatives that these scammers get information like names and places family are visiting to make the scam sound more convincing.

