Early voting on the rise in Lucas County as primary approaches

If you don't want to wait for the Ohio primary on March 15, you could join those who have voted early in Lucas County. The numbers are starting to increase.

Early voting started on February 17 and as of early Friday afternoon, Lucas County had seen 1,025 voters so far. That number went up since they just closed for the day at 5 p.m.

The first day of early voting saw 111 people cast their ballots, then there was a lull Feb. 24 and 25 because of bad weather. But voting totals have picked up at the voting center on 1301 Monroe Street, 106 people voted yesterday and there were 104 as of early Friday afternoon.

There are two important issues for the city of Toledo, including an increase in the proposed personal income tax. Also, there are key issues in Springfield Township and Oregon.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director Gina Kaczala said the presidential race is driving a lot of the interest.

“It does tend to generate a certain type. We have registered voters that only come out once every four years to vote in the Presidential elections.

So we will see those numbers come out and then you have first time voters and people that are really taking an interest and we encourage all of them to come out and vote," said Kaczala.

However, Kaczala doesn't expect higher numbers than the presidential primary of four years ago and absentee ballot requests are down this year.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Starting on Monday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last day to vote early is March 14, the day before the primary.

