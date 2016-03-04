Local woman competes for Miss Ohio International

A local woman will be competing in the Ohio International Pageant on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Maumee Indoor Theatre.

Businesswoman Laurel Lovitt will be competing for the title of Miss Ohio International.

Lovitt currently is Miss Sylvania International and is a senior at the University of Toledo studying marketing and management. In January, the University of Toledo presented Lovitt with the Shining Star Community Involvement award.

As part of her pageant platform, Lovitt is focused on entrepreneurship by creating workshop programs for youth and adults and working with the UT Eberly Center. The Eberly Center is an advocate for UT faculty, staff and students empowering women to reach their potential.

Lovitt also gives back to the community with appearances through her business, Laurel’s Princess Parties. She also offers appearances through sponsoring on her GoFundMe page.

Lovitt founded Laurel’s Princess Parties in 2013 at 19 years old and has expanded the business to include nine performers and 24 characters offerings. The company averages 10 to 15 performances per weekend and has partnered with the Toledo Zoo, Mud Hens, Toledo Walleye and Imagination Station.

Laurel's Princess Parties also partners with the Mark-A-Wish Foundation, Kids Count Too and the American Heart Association.

Lovitt says she is competing this weekend not as Princess Laurel, but as herself, to bring home the queen crown of Miss Ohio.

