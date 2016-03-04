Anthony Wayne Youth Foundation puts on inaugural Mission Madness Bash

Anthony Wayne Youth Federation puts on Inaugural Mission Madness Bash March 18 from 7 p.m. - midnight at Maumee Indoor Theater. (Source: AWYF)

A fun night is planned for the Inaugural Mission Madness Bash put on by Anthony Wayne Youth Foundation at Maumee Indoor Theater.

On Friday, March 18, the AWYF will hold a live auction and silent auction amid multiple screens showing games of the NCAA tournament from 7 p.m. - midnight.

Specialty foods will be on the menu from each tournament region of New Orleans, the Midwest, Northeast/New England and Southwest. Take your pick!

Two drinks are also included when you purchase your ticket.

Presenting sponsors for the event include Home Savings Charitable Foundation and Mercy Health.

AWYF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Their purpose is to 'develop a safe, livable, healthy community.'



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.