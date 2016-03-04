GoFundMe page helps raise money for new school playground at L. Hollingworth

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented & Gifted is raising money to build a playground for their students through a GoFundMe page. (Source: WTOL)

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented & Gifted is a K-8th school that is in its second year of running.

With approximately 330 students, the school has decided to create a GoFundMe page to build a playground at the side of the building for recess and outdoor activities.

College Career and Readiness Coordinator Rachel Gerwin says that up until now, the students have played outside on the blacktop.

The GoFundMe page has already raised $2,000 out of the school's goal of $15,000, which would help fund the materials and construction of the playground for this upcoming spring.

"It's going to give them a safe place to play," said Gerwin. "It's also going to make the neighborhood look better. And, right now, they currently play on the black top, but that would be much safer and they would have more fun."

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented & Gifted is located at 653 Miami Street in Toledo.

