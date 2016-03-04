Michigan development company acquires Riviera Maia complex

By the end of next week Riviera Maia should be in the hands of Contour Development. They're a development group out of Michigan who has been interested in the property since this past fall.

A representative with the company tells WTOL 11 they are excited about this project and eager to begin working on the property.

According to the current owner's attorney, the deal has been in the works for some time. But after inspections of the structures, the final paperwork and transfer of ownership is just days away and should happen by the end of next week.

About a year ago, the 500 unit building on Cribb Street was shut down after the City of Toledo learned that many of the buildings were not up to code. The closure forced more than 100 tenants to move out.

In October, the owner of the building, Sharon Sklarov, was found guilty of nuisance violations. A judge ordered her to reimburse the city for the money spent maintaining the property on top of an additional fine, amounting to more than $100,000.

Neighbors like Pat Taylor have kept a close eye on the property since it was shuttered and have seen several crews in and around these buildings, so she knew the deal was close.

"He saw someone over on the roof of one of these buildings and he said 'hey are you supposed to be there' and he said 'ya, I'm with such and such a company,'" said Taylor.

No word on the purchase price or the exact plans for Riviera Maia. But the Michigan based development group handles new buildings as well as flipping older multi-unit properties.

