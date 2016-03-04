Glass City Beer Festival kicks off Friday at Lucas County Rec Center

Looking for Friday night plans? Don’t miss the tenth annual Glass City Beer Festival in Maumee!

The festival goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Lucas County Recreational Center.

Every year around 3,000 people come out for some great food, great music and great beer.

The event features 40 craft breweries, including locally made Black Cloister, Catawba Island Brewing Company and Maumee Bay Brewing Company, showcasing some 230 beers. It's the biggest local beer festival of the year, with good variety ranging from American to imported craft beers.

"I think the Brewers Association says there's a new brewery that opens every day. Good beer is here to stay," said Bobby Deseyn with Cavalier Distributing.

He say they're offering craft beers from 14 breweries. Sales for Cavalier are up 70 percent, because drinkers are interested in upgrading their tastes.

"The rich flavor you get is an affordable luxury. Instead of paying six bucks you pay ten bucks. You get the best beer in the world," said Deseyn.

Tickets are $30 in advance at the Andersons or $35 at the door and include 12 three ounce pours. Parking is free.

Additional pours can be purchased for $1 each. Food will also be available for purchase.

Proceeds benefit the Northwest Ohio Hemophilia Foundation, Camp Courageous and The Arc of Northwest Ohio.

