All clear given after bomb threat investigation at University of Toledo

The University of Toledo is all clear after a bomb threat Friday morning.

UT spokesperson Christine Long says the threat was called into police and referenced Nitschke Hall.

People were ordered to evacuate the building, along with the North Engineering building and Palmer Hall while the UT and Toledo police investigated the threat. TPD's K9 units searched buildings and remained on scene until everything was cleared.

The buildings are located off Douglas Road on the east side of campus.

UT's spring break starts next week, so many students are not on campus at this time.

But since the threat was called in near campus, police weren't taking any chances.

"It's an abundance of caution that we're doing those sweeps. We've seen these before in the community and other locations and universities are no different. So we just have to practice our procedures here," said UT Police Chief Jeff Newton.

UT police say no arrests have been made, but they're hopeful they can find the person responsible for the threat.

