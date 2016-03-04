19th Annual Toledo Heart Ball to benefit cardiovascular research and education

The 19th Annual Toledo Heart Ball will be emceed by WTOL's Emilie Voss and Andrew Kinsey. (Source: Toledo Heart Ball)

The American Heart Association is hosting it's annual Toledo Heart Ball with the help of emcees Emile Voss and Andrew Kinsey of WTOL.

The event is in its 19th year and will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday, March 19, 2016.

Stories from two people born with congenital heart failure will be heard during an Open Your Heart Appeal to reinforce the mission of the association which is 'to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.'

Proceeds from a live and silent auction will go towards cardiovascular research, professional and public education and advocacy efforts.

The AHA's goal is to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke while improving the overall heart health of Americans by 20 percent by 2020.

Dinner and dancing are also a part of the evening with entertainment by Swingmania.

According to the American Heart Association:

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the world and the leading cause of death in the United States, killing almost 380,000 Americans a year. Heart disease accounts for 1 in 6 deaths in the U.S.

Purchase tickets to the event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.