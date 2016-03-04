Man out safely after west Toledo house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man out safely after west Toledo house fire

The Toledo Fire Department reported a house fire on the 3-thousand block of Dorr Street in west Toledo.

The fire started Friday morning in the basement of the home.

A man that was living there was reportedly uninjured.

Investigations are ongoing as to what caused the fire.

