Monster Jam makes some noise at the Huntington Center this weekend

Are you ready to jam with Monster Jam this weekend?

It is about to get very loud at the Huntington Center as three shows entertain Toledo and travelers interested in seeing these monstrous machines work!

D.J. and second female announcer in the business, K. Young says, "It's a hybrid track so our Monster Jam drivers can literally almost hit every corner, every ramp, every obstacle part of our hybrid track. I mean, you're gonna see a ton of big air. It's not just crushing cars anymore. This is up-to-date - the coolest stuff you can see out here."

Young reminds everyone to bring their ear plugs, but to also scream and cheer for their favorite drivers.

One of those drivers took a moment to talk pre-show with WTOL's Mike Holden.

"I've been in the industry for about 12 (years) and I actually started out as a pit crew guy, ya' know. I was working on the trucks. I moved up to a crew chief and, whaddya' know, I get a chance to go test down in our shop in North Carolina and a seat opened up. And, they put me right in the seat. And, it's been a party ever since," he said.

Mark is in his sixth year of manning the El Toro Loco.

After sharing their last stop was in Tucson, Arizona, he added, "It's cold here, but it's going to be hot in here tonight!"

Get tickets for one of the shows this weekend.

Monster Jams is in Toledo's Huntington Center March 4 - 6. Shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15, $10 for kids.

