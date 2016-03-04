Grand jury indicts man accused of burning UT student athlete

Housel's attorney says Housel never meant to hurt anyone and that the incident was an accident. (Source: WTOL)

The person accused of causing severe burns to a UT student athlete was indicted on an aggravated arson charge by a Lucas County grad jury Wednesday.

Toledo police say 21-year-old Christopher Housel is responsible for Janelle Noe's injuries at an off-campus party in January. Noe suffered serious burns on over half of her body when Housel poured alcohol onto an open flame.

Housel was arrested in Michigan. He then appeared in court Wednesday after previously being arraigned on March 4. His bond of $50,000 was paid for by a relative.

His attorney, Jerry Phillips, said because Housel is from Michigan and is interning at Detroit Edison there he should remain out on bond. Phillips added his client is an engineering student with a high GPA and no previous criminal background.

"He's a good kid. He feels horrible about what happened to his friend. He's going to have to live with that. The question is if there is a civil or criminal responsibility for his actions. That has yet to be determined," said Phillips.

Aggravated arson is a felony of the first degree. If found guilty, Housel could face three to 11 years in prison.

Phillips says the charge of aggravated arson is completely inappropriate and excessive and said his client never meant to harm anyone with his actions.

"I think they charged him with a much more serious offense then should be charged in this case. There isn't any questions, from the information from witnesses, sadly this was just an accident, a bunch of college kids drinking some alcohol and playing some games went tragically wrong," said Phillips.

Noe remains in recovery.

Donations have been raised by both UT and BGSU fans and alumni. Friends and family have also responded with a GoFundMe page to help defray the cost of rehabilitation.

