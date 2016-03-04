Senator Sherrod Brown says he supports Hillary Clinton's run for office

Senator Sherrod Brown says he supports Hillary Clinton, but doesn't think she has the nomination in the bag just yet. (Source: WTOL)

With the Ohio primary just 12 days away, WTOL 11 asked Ohio lawmaker Senator Sherrod Brown what he thinks about the race.

He says he supports Hillary Clinton, but doesn't think she has the nomination in the bag just yet.

Senator Brown says voters have a right to be upset with big business and the government, and he thinks Bernie Sanders has made some good points on the campaign trail.

But he does expect Hillary to win the nomination and the Presidency.

So what about Donald Trump?

Brown says it's unfortunate that he's getting so many votes, but that Trump is only getting about a third of the votes of Republicans.

He says the allegations that Trump hasn't distanced himself enough from support from the Ku Klux Klan may hurt him.

“I think when people think about him as a potential commander in chief and they think about his ethics and they think about his appeals to fear and race and prejudice, I think he will resoundingly lose to Secretary Clinton. But I am concerned that he gets that close. I think he will be the nominee,” said Brown.

Senator Brown says the more people learn about Donald Trump, the more they won't support him.

Brown also says Trump will have a much tougher time when it's down to two candidates for the general election, and that the Trump phenomenon will not be as strong.

