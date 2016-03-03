Man accused of threatening Pres. Obama appears in court

A man accused of threatening the President made his first appearance in Cleveland Federal court this week.

The United States Secret Service says 35-year-old Jonathan Smead called its Chicago office on February 28 and stated, "I want to kill President Obama."

He continued to discuss past assassinations, including John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald. Smead then said he, quote "wants to kill Hillary Clinton."

He admitted to making the call during questioning and told authorities he "wants federal charges, not little state charges."

During a search of the home, agents found two books that detail Kennedy's assassination on a nightstand in Smead's bedroom.

Family members say they’re surprised by all of this.



"He is a good boy,” said Smead’s Grandmother Joyce Smead. “He's not a bad person. I don't know what's wrong with him."

Bond hasn't been set yet for Smead and he hasn't officially been charged with anything.

He'll be in court again on March 9.

