Parents in Sylvania host 'Operation Street Smart'

On Thursday, parents in Sylvania were taught how to be street smart and recognize when their kids are making the wrong choices about drugs.

Retired undercover officer Michael Powell says kids can hide drug anywhere.

"A lipstick container, appears to be lipstick, not real, there's a void in the bottom to hide the Oxycontin, a dab of marijuana," said Powell.

The display is called Operation Street Smart. It tours the state and is organized by former undercover narcotics officers with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

"Like here with the mini-Oreos. It simply unscrews the bottom, and that's where they hide the drugs," said Powell.

The Sylvania Community Action Team is sponsoring the visit, hoping parents will now recognize the red flags of drug use by their children.

"No matter where you are, in what part of our community, you're going to find some of this, yes. And so that's why we really want to bring some of this out in the open. If we don't talk about it and say that this is a possibility, then they think it's going to happen in another community," said Deb Chaney of the Sylvania Community Action Team.

"So we want to give the parents an idea where to look. And things we want them to understand is they know that individual very well. When they see a change, maybe in grades, or a loss of interest in something they used to love to do," said Powell.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.