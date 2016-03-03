Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters continues to push for Senate Bill 27

Some think running into burning buildings is the only danger firefighters face. But if you talk to them, they’ll tell you cancer is another big concern.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters says firefighters are exposed to 12 different cancers at a much higher rate than the rest of us. Cancers like mesothelioma, lung cancer, brain cancer, cancer of the rectum, bladder, stomach, skin and prostate, and leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. They breathe in diesel fumes for their rigs, but it's mostly from the toxins burning in the fires they are putting out on a daily basis.

Now they’re pushing for Senate Bill 27 to be passed. For professional, full-time firefighters with at least three years of duty, it would treat cancer the same as any other workplace injury and could help pay medical bills or offset the price of missed days of work.

“We come in contact with a toxic soup of chemicals and carcinogens in the smoke of every house fire. Not only are we breathing it in and getting the lung cancer, but it stays on our skin and absorbs through our skin. So a lot of the filtering organs, we're developing cancer at a greater rate than the general public,” said Doug Stern, spokesperson for Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters.

Right now, Senate Bill 27 is in the state Senate Insurance Committee. A vote by the legislature is expected sometime after the Ohio primary.

WTOL 11 reached out to Toledo and Oregon fire officials, but they were unable to comment.

