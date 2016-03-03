Good deeds awarded by Maumee Chamber of Commerce

On Thursday, seven people were awarded for their work in the community by the Maumee Chamber of Commerce.

Four golden apple awards were given at a ceremony held at The Pinnacle. It's an honor usually given to teachers, but this time the Gateway Middle School resource officer was the apple of someone's eye.

Reighann Marckel says Officer Derek Sanderson has an a big effect on her life.

"I think he deserves it, because as a police officer he doesn't get told thank you a lot, or 'hey I really look up to you,'" said Marckel. "He doesn't get told that a lot, I think he deserves it."

"What I found is that being out of the police car and in a building with 600 kids every day throughout the school day, and not to mention the students, but the staff, is that I'm making so many more contacts and building positive relationships," said Sanderson. "We do high fives all the time."

Along with the golden apples, three specialized awards were given, including Hometown Hero. That went to Bob Gardner who, like Officer Sanderson, couldn't believe he was nominated.

Those who know Gardner say it's for his beautiful gardening at his church and volunteer work with the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

"He's just marvelous, he'd do anything for anybody," said Ellen Dinkens.

Nearly 90 years old, Gardner says it would be a mistake to stop because of his age.

"You quit when you can't," said Gardner.

The chamber is asking more people to submit nominees for the awards. Click here to learn more.

