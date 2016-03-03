GOP Debate: WTOL 11 talks what's next for Ohio Gov. John Kasich

WTOL 11’s Emilie Voss has been following Ohio Governor John Kasich’s presidential campaign from the beginning.

On Thursday, she was with him once again in Detroit to discuss his strategy going into the next debate.

Gov. Kasich meant with the media at the Courtyard Marriott in Downtown Detroit. WTOL was the only Toledo TV station there as he fielded questions, primarily about what's next.

“At the end of the day, in all this, it is going to get down to a couple of states. And Ohio is going to be absolutely critical and we will go all out and I will win Ohio. And when that happens, then people will begin to see more of who I am and what my message is and what our team is all about. And then we will be able to compete in many other states,” said Kasich.

Sounding confident in the overflowing meeting room filled with reporters and photographers, Gov. Kasich even commented on how things have changed, saying the media basically ignored him until his win in New Hampshire.

The governor spent about 15 minutes, giving a short speech and then only answering a handful of questions.

WTOL asked the governor about the latest Quinnipiac poll that puts Trump ahead of Kasich in Ohio by five percentage points.

“I go head-to-head with Trump. In Ohio, I win by 18. So we will see how this all moves, but we are going to go all out to win Ohio. I'm going to do everything I can do, and our folks will do everything they can do to win. And as you all know, I don't make predictions. But I'll make a prediction, I'm going to win Ohio, plain and simple,” said Kasich.

Gov. Kasich also said you don't beat Trump with personal attacks.

“I believe over time people will have a chance to hear things. And if I win Ohio, he's not going to be the nominee. I mean, he's going, we're going to go to the convention, and I’m going to be the nominee. Because I don't know if you noticed or not, but its being held in Ohio,” said Kasich.

But before Ohio, Kasich has to get through Michigan, where he is currently polling last. It’s something he’s looking to change with a string of town hall meetings and a little humor.

“I would never have talked Urban Meyer into laying down in that Michigan State game if this state doesn't matter to me, because it does,” said Kasich.

Gov. Kasich is spending more time in Michigan than any other candidate before next Tuesday's primary. And then you can bet he will swing his focus to Ohio.

Kasich was originally scheduled to appear at Tony Packo's Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m. However, according to the official website, he has moved that meeting to the SeaGate Convention Centre - 401 Jefferson Avenue in downtown Toledo.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

