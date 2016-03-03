SKYWARN spotters learn how to report severe weather

With the severe weather season right around the corner, a group of volunteers known as the SKYWARN Severe Weather Spotters is gearing up for their job of keep everyone in Northwest Ohio safe.

The Wood County EMS Office held a class Thursday night at Bowling Green State University. About 100 people of all ages and from all walks of life came to learn how to spot a developing thunderstorm or tornado.

"I love weather. I'm a science teacher and I think the more informed I am, the more informed I can make my kids," said Melanie Ferguson.

"I think it's very important, particularly here with the campus, you really don't know what's going to happen," said Jerry Olson.

The class is all about reporting accurate information. Properly trained spotters can reduce the number of times warning sirens are set off when there's not an emergency.

"It's an opportunity to educate the public on what they're actually looking at, because we do get so much false information, false warnings from unreliable sources," said Wood County EMS Director Brad Gilbert, who taught the class.

The spotters call the National Weather Service office in Cleveland if severe weather is confirmed. That information helps the service track a dangerous, developing storm.

"They verify that their warnings were correct. They use the information to verify the radar was working correctly and they can adjust the radar to what's actually happening on the ground," said Gilbert.

SKYWARN spotter classes are now being formed across the area. To find out how to attend one, contact your county's EMS office.

