Village of Woodville asks voters to approve new levy

People in Woodville will be heading to the polls on March 15 to approve or vote down a new levy.

The Village of Woodville has been paying for expenses with a 7.4 mill levy and now they're asking voters for an additional 2 mill.

"The last 10 years we've had a 7.4 mill levy We've been doing pretty well until about four years ago, when the state implemented some tax cuts, which really impacted the community," said Rich Harmon, Mayor of Woodville.

The current levy generates about $243,000 annually. If the new money passes it will generate $70,000 more dollars annually.

"That should get us to where we need to be. We've cut $30,000 out of our budget, and we've done this by keeping things in house and if we pass this, we will keep it that way," said Harmon.

The Village of Woodville currently has five full time officers providing 24 hour services. If the levy is not passed, it could mean one officer will lose their job.

"We would be hampered somehow with the loss of a full-time officer," said Harmon.

Road projects and other essential projects around the village will be cut if not passed.

If passed, it will cost a home owner of a $100,000 home $70 a year.

