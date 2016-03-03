Village of Woodville host town hall to combat heroin abuse

The Village of Woodville is one of many communities that's fighting the heroin epidemic. Sunday, they plan to bring awareness to the issue by hosting a forum.

There are 2,000 residents in the village, and in 2012 the police department didn't handle a single opiate case. However, between 2013 and 2015 that number rose to 51 arrests due to opiates, which is considered a gateway to heroin.

After a fatal overdose in the village last year, the mayor and other officials are asking the public to attend a town hall meeting to help find a solution to the problem.

"We're going to talk about the awareness, what it means to be an addict and what it does to a family, what it does to a community and what it does to the person," said Rich Harmon, Mayor of the Village of Woodville.

Sandusky County has started a drug task force with the hopes of putting a stop to this problem.

The town hall will be held at Woodmore Elementary School Sunday afternoon.

