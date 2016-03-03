Village of Woodville host town hall to combat heroin abuse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Village of Woodville host town hall to combat heroin abuse

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
WOODVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

The Village of Woodville is one of many communities that's fighting the heroin epidemic. Sunday, they plan to bring awareness to the issue by hosting a forum. 

There are 2,000 residents in the village, and in 2012 the police department didn't handle a single opiate case. However, between 2013 and 2015 that number rose to 51 arrests due to opiates, which is considered a gateway to heroin. 

After a fatal overdose in the village last year, the mayor and other officials are asking the public to attend a town hall meeting to help find a solution to the problem. 

"We're going to talk about the awareness, what it means to be an addict and what it does to a family, what it does to a community and what it does to the person," said Rich Harmon, Mayor of the Village of Woodville.

Sandusky County has started a drug task force with the hopes of putting a stop to this problem.

The town hall will be held at Woodmore Elementary School Sunday afternoon.

