City of Findlay to partner with schools in new fiber optic network

As we continue to progress into the digital age, it is now more important than ever for cities and businesses to be able to stay connected online.

On Wednesday, Findlay City Council agreed to partner with Findlay City Schools in establishing a high speed fiber optic data network in the city.

In 2015, Findlay City Schools announced they would be installing a $1.5 million fiber optic network.

The new system will be owned by the district, interconnecting their various school buildings and connecting online at up to 10 gigabytes a second. That's 100 times faster than their current, leased system.

The school district came to the City of Findlay to offer a partnership.

"It's importance to us because, really, our ability to have accessibility to a network to one another, uninterrupted, is pretty key," said Lydia Mihalik, Mayor of the City of Findlay.

With the agreement, the city will help with the installation costs of the main fiber optic core. They will then lease the fiber strands from the schools at around $100,000 a year, and spend around $300,000 to install their own network.

The higher and more consistent connectivity will improve communications between their 12 facilities and will be the host for the city's new Voice Over IP phone system being put in later this year.

"We have a lot of operations that are outside of, let's say, the municipal building for instance, different fire stations, we have a wonderful recreation facility, we have an airport, all of these things, we want to be able to have access to." said Mihalik.

Hancock County has also looked into becoming a partner in the fiber network.

