8 guns, 200K worth of drugs found at multiple homes in Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Drugs seized during raid at multiple homes in Toledo on Thursday. (Source: Toledo Police)

In an on-going investigation, members of the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force along with the FBI and DEA raided multiple homes in north Toledo Thursday.

The raid included homes in the 400 block of Basset, 300 block of Troy and 3400 block of E. Manhattan.

In total, 8 firearms and over $200,000 worth of Cocaine, Heroin, Marijuana and Suboxone were found during the bust.

Police also confiscated 5 cars and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Ricky Thompson,41, was arrested during the drug bust.

He is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a federal warrant from Tennessee and is expected to be charged in connection to the drug bust.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.