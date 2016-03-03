8 guns, 200K worth of drugs found at multiple homes in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In an on-going investigation, members of the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force along with the FBI and DEA raided multiple homes in north Toledo Thursday.

The raid included homes in the 400 block of Basset, 300 block of Troy and 3400 block of E. Manhattan.

In total, 8 firearms and over $200,000 worth of Cocaine, Heroin, Marijuana and Suboxone were found during the bust.

Police also confiscated 5 cars and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Ricky Thompson,41, was arrested during the drug bust.

He is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a federal warrant from Tennessee and is expected to be charged in connection to the drug bust.

