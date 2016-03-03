ProMedica's new pediatric rehab center centralizes therapies for families

A new pediatric rehab center in Toledo isn't just a place to go for physical therapy, it includes occupational and speech therapy for kids as well.

Located on W. Sylvania Ave., across from the Franklin Park Mall, the space includes equipment like a climbing wall, gym area and even a zip line. The ProMedica Total Rehab staff said it will help kids with motor, sensory, feeding and communication skills, which will be especially important for the Cassidy family.

One of their sons, Regan, now 8 years old, was born premature, weighing just two pounds. It's been an ongoing process to treat some of his medical conditions, including cerebral palsy and motor deficits. Regan has been in and out of treatment his whole life, and as the family explains, the new pediatric rehab center will be life-changing for them.

"He's gone from not being able to crawl to crawling, from not walking to walking. And now not running to running," said Regan's dad Steve Cassidy. "He's gone from having right-side paralysis, almost to being able to use that side of the body with cerebral palsy. The brain injury that he had, he had a stroke as a young child as well as a brain bleed...it's just been a process. We've been at Flower Hospital, Bay Park Hospital, Toledo Hospital, but now we're able to come to one location here at this new ProMedica Total Rehab center and be seen with occupational, physical and speech therapists in one location. It's just phenomenal for him, and he loves it."

Regan's mom Laura Cassidy echoed that sentiment.

"We have to drive quite a ways, all the way from Oregon to Sylvania, so this will be wonderful to have it all in one location, save travel time, and the kids don't have to worry about being in the car for a long time," she said.

The ProMedica Total Rehab center is currently open, accepting patients and providing therapy services for infants, children and adolescents.

