New FDA warning issued for birth control

A birth control method will now carry a black box warning because of “serious or life-threatening risks,” according to the FDA.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for Essure birth control which has been FDA approved since 2002. Essure is an implantable permanent contraceptive device marketed by Bayer.

More than 5,000 women from 2002 to 2015 filed grievances with Essure. The complaints consists of side effects such as miscarriages, still births and severe pain.

The small device makes pregnancy virtually impossible and is almost impossible to remove once inserted. The patient is usually under mild anesthesia while the device is inserted, according to Dr. Lance Talmage, Interim Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

"I think what (the FDA) is mandating is that there be good, informed consent for the patient who has the procedure done and that she's given all of the pros and cons, but also to impress upon her that she needs to come back for that follow up test to make sure that the Essure is in the proper place," said Talmage.

Along with the warning, the FDA will now require a decision checklist to be signed by patients and doctors before the device is ever implanted. Part of the agreement also includes a three month checkup agreement.



"If it's followed up properly and the patient comes in for the post-op check, it's very, very effective. I have many, many patients who have had Essure done who do perfectly fine. They have no problems at all,” said Talmage.



Dr. Talmage reiterated that all devices and medications are thoroughly tested by the FDA before going on the market, not just Essure. He also says while this warning is important, it's not necessarily intended to be alarming for all women.

"The FDA issues warnings about everything: birth control pills, IUDs. In many cases, it's only a matter of good, informed consent. The patient needs to know all the pros and cons, and then the patient is able to make their decision. And they need to be given multiple choices," said Talmage.



