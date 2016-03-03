WTOL 11 breaks down all the action at Thursday's GOP debate in Detroit

All eyes were on Michigan Thursday, as the Republican presidential candidates duked things out in the Motor City for a Fox News debate.

WTOL 11's Viviana Hurtado was inside Hockeytown, the media headquarters, for all the action.

Thursday's debate was the first since Super Tuesday, giving those who didn't fare so well a chance to redeem themselves before the Michigan and Ohio primaries.

Before the debate, WTOL spoke to Aaron Kall, the director of debate at the University of Michigan about what was to be expected.

"I think a lot of fireworks. As you mentioned, the stakes are very high, the voting starts on Tuesday, and this is maybe the candidates last opportunity to try and stop Trump's momentum and not have him be the nominee for the Republican party," said Kall.

And boy was he right. Donald Trump beat out the other candidates in seven states Tuesday, dominating Texas Senator Ted Cruz's three and Florida Senator Marco Rubio's one. That resulted in an attack on Trump by the other candidates at Thursday's debate. And Trump kicked off the night defending his honor.

“He hit my hands. Nobody has ever hit my hands, I’ve never heard of this. Look at those hands, are they small hands? And he referred to my hands, if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee you,” said Trump.

Ohio Governor John Kasich was quiet in comparison. He had told WTOL before the debate that he did not plan on attacking Trump with petty slams. But he seemed to be struggling to get any words in, making it difficult for him to get his message out to voters that he’s a conservative alternative to the front runner.

Still, Kasich managed to discuss some policy amidst of all the zingers and declared his win in Ohio.

“Guess what? It’s now March Madness and we’re heading up north to the place, to my turf, okay. And let me just tell you this, I will win Ohio,” said Kasich.

The question now is whether or not Kasich's attempt at composure paid off.

The Michigan primary takes place March 8, with Ohio's following close behind on the 15th.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.