Cop caught on video trying out hoverboard

A cop from the Oregon Ohio Police Division was taken for a ride the other day when he hopped onto a hoverboard to test his skills.

This video was posted by one of the witnesses at Clay High School.

Later, it was shared on Oregon Ohio Police Division's Facebook page with the message,"Thank you @sethdavis for posting this video. Sgt. Druckenmiller wanted a hoverboard. I think this is proof that he probably should save his money!"

