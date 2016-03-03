TPD reopens cold case after 15 years

Toledo police are looking for your help. A Toledo Police Department cold case reopened after nearly 15 years with no new leads.

Betty Jagodzinski, 77, was found beaten on March 7, 2001 in her home on Bronson Avenue in Toledo. Jagodzinski died from injuries hours later at the hospital.

Detectives believe Jagodzinski opened her front door and was hit several times over the head. Her purse and wallet were also stolen.

Jagodzinski left her McDonald’s job at 12:46 p.m. and made plans to see a friend later in the day. At 1:30 p.m. a friend found Jagodzinski’s door unlocked and found her injured at the bottom of her stairs.

“It hit home in the community because, if you look at the picture of Betty, you can say my mother, my grandmother, my aunt,” said Detective Jay Gast.

Now Toledo police are asking for any information related to the case, including anonymous tips. Messages can also be left on TPD’s website or Facebook page.

If you have any information, you can also call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

