Dozens show for Andersons Job Fair

As many people look for jobs, the Andersons is seeking to employ.

The company recently held its second job fair in just two weeks at its Talmadge Road location in Toledo Thursday.

Dozens showed at the door after completing the required online questionnaire and profile.

The store is hiring cashiers, sales associates, stockers.

Gary Bartholomew, manager of the Talmadge location, said a high volume of qualified people were applying.

"It's important," he said. "Many of our employees have started out with part-time and then come to love what they do and make it a career."

Some were there for first jobs, others were returning to work.

"I had a job, but it's been years," said Melissa Robinson.

Robinson had lost her husband and was left to raise two daughters on her own.

"I've been working on and off, you know, different jobs, but it's just been hard," she said.

The Andersons has stores in Toledo, Sylvania and Columbus.



