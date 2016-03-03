Health Alert: Sippy cups for kids may be hiding black mold

Experts say that mold is growing in sippy cups and could cause children to get sick. (Source: WTOL)

Experts are reporting that kid sippy cups may be harboring dangerous bacteria in the form of black mold.

Mold forms when milk is left inside the cup, fostering bacteria growth in the tightly sealed portions of the cups and lids. When kids ingest this, it can make them vomit or have diarrhea as their bodies try to rid themselves of the toxins this creates.

"The problem is parents are just not cleaning the sippy cups, the sippy cup's valve in them. They're very difficult to clean. They should either be washed in the dishwasher with very hot water. You should take either a toothbrush or a pipe cleaner and run it through the valve and clean that all out," said Dr. Rogalski from Pediatric Care Associates.

Another option is to just get rid of them altogether and transition to an open container 'adult cup,' which can seem more appealing if it has some fun cartoons on it and is also the container of choice for the grownups in the house.

Experts also want to warn adults, this trend they're seeing with black mold also applies to reusable water bottles used by all ages.

