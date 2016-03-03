Owens Community College holds March job fair

Job searching? Interested in transportation technology? Owens Community College is hosting a job fair this month.

Details:

Wednesday, March 16 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (high school focused, anyone interested is welcome) 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (anyone interested)

Bring resume and transcripts

Be prepared to meet with industry representatives about jobs and pair internships from Owens. Representatives from automotive, agricultural, construction and collision industries will be available.

Questions can be answered from Owen’s Transportation Technologies department during this time.

Owen’s Transportation Technologies program currently offers seven degrees and four certificate programs including programs for Caterpillar, General Motors and John Deere.

For more information, visit owens.edu or call 1-800-GO-OWENS ext. 7388

