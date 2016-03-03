Teddy Bear Care Fair hosted by Toledo Zoo repairs stuffed furry friends

Is your teddy bear in need of repair? The Toledo Zoo is here to help!

The Teddy Bear Care Fair will be held on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will offer cosmetic repairs to stuffed animals. There will also be scheduled talks with animal keepers and veterinary staff.

Puppet and live animal shows are a few of the highlighted events. The entire lineup can be found on the zoo’s website.

The Toledo Area Humane Society will offer pet adoption for real furry friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Care Fair is free with zoo admission.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.