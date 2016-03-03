International women's rights activist speaks at UT

On Thursday, women's rights activist Charlotte Bunch spoke at the University of Toledo in honor of Women's History Month.

Bunch began her career in activism during the 1960s civil rights movement and was given the Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights by President Bill Clinton in 1999.

At the event, Bunch discussed the growth of the global women's human rights movement in a lecture titled, "The Dance of Feminism with Human Rights: A Reflection on 25 years of Advances, Backlash and Challenges."

Bunch is the founding director of the Women for Global Leadership Program at Rutgers University. She has been inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame and received the "Women Who Make a Difference" award from the National Center for Research on Women.

Bunch currently serves on the women's division of the Advisory Board for the Human Rights Watch. She also sits on the Board for the Global Fund for Women and the International Council on Human Rights Policy.

