Restaurant Week Toledo kicks off

Want to get a taste of locally-owned Toledo area restaurants at a discount? Now's your chance!

Restaurant Week Toledo started Thursday. A kickoff party was held at Toledo's Historic Secor Building.

Then, from March 7 through the 13th, visit dozens of restaurants featuring special, price-fixed menus. Some of the participating restaurants include Real Seafood Company, Rosie's Italian Grille, and Mancy's Steakhouse.

To see a full list of participating restaurants and menus, click here.

