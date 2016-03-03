Restaurant Week Toledo kicks off - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Restaurant Week Toledo kicks off

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Want to get a taste of locally-owned Toledo area restaurants at a discount? Now's your chance!  

Restaurant Week Toledo started Thursday. A kickoff party was held at Toledo's Historic Secor Building.  

Then, from March 7 through the 13th, visit dozens of restaurants featuring special, price-fixed menus. Some of the participating restaurants include Real Seafood Company, Rosie's Italian Grille, and Mancy's Steakhouse. 

To see a full list of participating restaurants and menus, click here.  

